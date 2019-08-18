New Gor coach starts life at K’Ogalo with Super Cup win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – New Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack launched his life at the helm of record Kenyan Premier League champions K’Ogalo on a sweet note, lifting the Super Cup after seeing off Bandari FC 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Gor sealed the win in the 64th minute thanks to a Lawrence Juma deflected thunderbolt that sparked jubilation from the Green Army who thronged at the Kenyatta Stadium to witness the new signings make their debuts with the mighty club.

However, K’Ogalo did finish with a man down after new signing Tobias Otieno was handed a red card after picking a second caution.

While conceding defeat, Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala, pointed out that his charges wasted chances, saying he will be going to work on finishing.

-Mwalala lament-

“I cannot complain, it’s an improvement from our previous match against Al Shanddy, we were better than Gor as usual, but they won the game and at the end of the day it’s all about results. I think we only played 70 minutes out of 90, the Gor keeper wasted time after we conceded. My boys did well, we just have to go pick ourselves and improve on our finishing,” Mwalala lamented.

His opposite counterpart Polack welcomed the win though noted that it wasn’t the entertaining match that he was looking forward to.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of football but we tried to play, at the of the day result matters, I’m happy with the attitude of the players especially when we went down to 10 men, Bandari made it difficult for us they are a physical side, we will be cautious when we play them next. First half we were out of shape but second half we were better in balancing the team. The team will get better as we continue playing matches,” the Finish coach outlined.

The Super Cup marked as the curtain raiser for the new Kenyan Premier League season that kicks-off August 30, only a week away.

Bandari, the Shield champions dominated the better part of the game, bossing the midfield under the control of Abdalla Hassan that saw center forward William Wadri unleash a long-range cracker only to miss the target by a whisker.

Shaban Kenga was a thorn in the flesh for Gor right back Wellington Ochieng in a physical battle witnessed for the opening half to see both sides share spoils 0-0 at the interval.

To boost to their attack, Mwalala brought on board Abdalla Hassan for David Kingatua in the second half with Benjamin Mosha being introduced for Shaban Kenga minutes later.

Gor responded by subbing Francis Afirye for Nicholas Kipkirui and Kennedy Otieno for Samuel Onyango in that order.

The changes bore fruit for Gor with Kipkirui upping the tempo of the match when a quick movement was to award Clifton Miheso to open is Gor Mahia account but he decided to shoot straight to Wanyika in the Bandari goal.

However, that missed chance was not a worry after Juma drove home a sumptuous left shot at the edge of the Bandari box that was deflected off by the Dockers defender Brian Otieno and into the back of the net.

