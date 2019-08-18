LG/SJAK Player of the Year to pocket Ksh1mn

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Most Valuable Player for the 2019 LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Award will pocket Ksh 1 million plus a 55-inch-smart television when the black tie gala will be hosted at the Nairobi Museum on Monday night.

All the category winners will walk home with Ksh 250,000 in addition with a 49-inch LG smart television, runners-up will get Ksh 150,000 accompanied with a fridge while third placed will go home with Ksh 100,000 and a microwave.

The event that will be streamed live on Facebook by MadGoat TV will see the President’s award winner get Ksh 100,000.

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia has two nominees in the MVP award where creative midfielder Francis Kahata and defender Joash Onyango will join Ulinzi Stars forward and Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng in battling for the prestigious award that will come along with a glittering trophy.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed is expected to grace the event that will bring together over 250 football family in celebrating and appreciating the success of players and coaches who worked hard in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season.

It was a congested and short season that saw clubs play more matches in a week as Football Kenya Federation sought to realign their calendar with that of CAF and FIFA as required by the new rules of the governing bodies.

This is the second edition of the awards after SJAK successfully held it in 2017 at the same venue where former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere was named the MVP.

The awards come as a culmination of monthly recognition that SJAK has been conducting for the last six months in the past season where best players and coaches were feted.

In this year’s gong, the Golden Glove has Sofapaka’s Justin Ndikumana who had 13 clean sheets from 28 games, Samuel Odhiambo from Western Stima who kept 10 clean sheets from 30 matches and Bandari’s Faruk Shikalo who managed 13 clean sheets having featured in 31 matches and on top of that scoring a goal.

The defender of the year category has Joash Onyango from Gor Mahia who will battle it out with Kevin Wesonga from Sony Sugar and Bandari’s Brian Otieno.

The most competitive award is the midfield accolade that will be led by Kahata who will compete for the top prize alongside Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United and Abdalla Hassan from Bandari.

New Young Player award will be contested by Jackson Dwang from Nzoia Sugar, Daniel Sakari from Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker FC striker David Majak.

The coach of the year category will be fought by Sofapaka’s John Baraza, Gor’s Hassan Oktay and Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala.

-Prize structure-

Most Valuable Player – Sh1 million and 55″ LG Smart TV SJAK President Award – Sh100,000 Golden Glove winner – Sh250,000 + 49″ LG Smart TV Defender of the Year – Sh250,000 + 49″ LG Smart TV Midfielder of the Year – Sh250,000 +49″ LG Smart TV Golden Boot – Sh250,000 + 49″LG Smart TV New Young Player – Sh250,000 + 49″ LG Smart TV Coach of the Year – Sh250,000 + 49″LG Smart TV

All 1st runners up – Sh150,000 + LG Fridges All 2nd runners up – Sh100,000 + LG Microwaves

