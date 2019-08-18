Keys rallies to beat Kuznetsova for Cincinnati WTA title

Shares

CINCINNATI, United States, Aug 18 – Madison Keys came from a break down in both sets to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Sunday to win the WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The 2017 US Open finalist from the United States picked up her second title this season after Charleston and will return to the top 10 in the world rankings with the US Open approaching.

Kuznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion working her way back up the rankings after a series of injuries, was broken back in the 10th game of each set, opening the door for 16th-seeded Keys — who fired 13 aces on the way to victory.

