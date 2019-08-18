Kenya U15 maintain perfect start in CECAFA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Under-15 National Team thumped Sudan 4-0 in their second match of the CECAFA U15 Championships played on Sunday in Asmara, Eritrea to maintain their perfect start to the tourney.

Kevin Wangaya was on target in the 12th and 24th minutes with Joseph Munala netting the third in the 27th minute to see the Junior Stars go back to the dressing room at halftime with a healthy 3-0 lead.

Gil Harel added the fourth shortly after resumption to make it 4-0.

This was their second win in two matches following their opening day victory over Somalia on Friday.

Focus now shifts to their third group match against Burundi on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, before they wind up their Group A roster against hosts Eritrea on Thursday.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will automatically qualify to the semis, set to be played on August 28, while the final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

