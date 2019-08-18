Aiyabei, Kimali rule Safaricom Iten 10 km Road Race

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Eldoret City Marathon champion Valery Aiyabei is the 2019 women’s Safaricom Iten 10km Road Race winner after dominating the run in Elgeyo Marakwet County for the second time in time of 32:29.6.

Coming second was Edith Chelimo who timed 32:34.5 while Dorcas Jepchirchir settled for third place in 32:50.7.

“The race was competitive. Coming in second wasn’t bad, I’m happy with my results as it has helped me train and be ready for the new season,” Chelimo said.

In the corresponding men’s race, Mathew Kimeli who is this year’s 15th annual UAE Healthy Kidney 10K winner was crowned the champion after cutting the tape in 28:57.00 ahead of Edwin Kiprop who was condemned to second after returning 29:17:20 while Emmanuel Bor completed the podium after clocking 29:21.20

Winners received Ksh50, 000, second position Ksh40, 000 and third Ksh30, 000. The race flagged off at Bugar and ended at Iten grounds.

Other oncoming events in the Safaricom Athletics Series calendar are Kisii Half Marathon, 1st Africa Deaf Athletics Championships-Kasarani, Mombasa International Marathon, Madoka Hlaf Marathon, Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Ndalat, Imenti South Road race and Kisumu City Marathon.

Elgeyo Marakwet County which hosts Iten town has long been known as the home of champions and is now also renowned as a top international training Centre for elite runners from all over the world.

Shares

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)