Nakuru, Impala face off in Prinsloo Cup quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Hosts Nakuru Rugby Club will square it out with Impala in one of the Prinsloo 7s quarterfinal highlights on Sunday at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

In the other last eight pairings Mwamba play Kabras, Menengai Oilers will take on KCB while Strathmore Leos will lock horns with Homeboyz.

KCB won two matches on the opening day after edging out Mombasa RFC 24-7and Northern Suburbs 29-5.

The Bankers will be keen to stem the opponent’s attacks for another historic win. Forward Vincent Onyala continued to impress in Nakuru landing a series of tries and will be hoping to reciprocate the same Sunday.

“The squad is compact and playing quite well, we want to stick as a team and hopefully we will grab this crucial victory,” KCB skipper Davis Chenge said.

-Cup quarters pairings-

10.20am: Mwamba vs Kabras Sugar

10.40am: Nakuru vs Impala

11.00am: Menengai Oilers vs KCB

11.20am: Strathmore vs Homeboyz

-Challenge Trophy Quarters pairings-

9.00am: Northern Suburbs vs Egerton Wasps

9.20am: Quins vs Western Bulls

9.40am: MMUST vs Mombasa RFC

10.00am: Nondies vs Blad

Shares

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)