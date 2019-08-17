Lionesses eye repechage win after SA loss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Lionesses will give it a final shot in seeking to qualify for first ever Women’s Rugby World Cup when they lock horns with best-placed team from South America for a place in the global repechage.

This is after the national women’s rugby team was mauled 39-0 by South Africa in their last round robin match in Johannesburg in the automatic qualification.

Zintle Mpupha, Lindelwa Gwala, Tayla Kinsey, Rights Mkhari, Mathrin Simmers, Aseza Hele and Snenhlanha Shozi were on target for South Africa who scored seven tries with Kinsey adding the extras.

Defending champions and 2021 hosts New Zealand, England, France, USA, Canada, Australia and Wales have already confirmed their places with a top seven placing at WRWC 2017. South Africa joins them.

In the lead up to the final match against South Africa, Kenya Lionesses had beaten Uganda and Madagascar.

