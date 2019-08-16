Top scouts to grace Champions of Champions tourney

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Three top European talent scouts will grace the Champions of Champions football tournament to be hosted at Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi.

The inaugural one-day tournament that has brought together eight teams who won the grassroot tournament that just concluded, will start with the knockout phase starting from the quarterfinals.

The two scouts are from Sweden; Patrick Murk who helped scout the likes of Paul Oyuga and Bonaventure Maruti and Johan Ibrahim.

Teams competing for the winner’s cash prize of Sh50,000 are Chapa Dimba All Stars team, Koth Biro All Star team, Acakoro, Kariobangi Sharks Under-20, Eastleigh Youth, Liberty Under-20, Kriss Darlin All Stars and Roya Wanyama All Stars.

The tournament is currently underway with two matches already been where Accakoro drew 1-1 with South B All Star in regular time before the Korokocho based side won 3-1 on post-match penalties to qualify for the semis.

The main aim of the event is to bring together the best in Nairobi soccer and showcase the capital city vast talent.

Also present in the tournament is former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

