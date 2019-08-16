Starlets out to attack in Ethiopia friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma is out to attack when Kenya faces Ethiopia in an International friendly match on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The team started residential training on Monday and Ouma assures that they are ready to pick maximum points from the visitors.

“We have put in a lot of effort in training and its now time for me to assess how well my players can perform. Ethiopia is a good side. We lost to them at the CECAFA Women Championships last year in Rwanda so it will be an end to end affair. We are going to attack and I’m confident we’ll give a positive result,” Ouma said.

The match will act as a build-up for the upcoming Olympics Qualifier against Malawi.

The first leg will be played on August 28 in Blantyre with the return match slated for after a fortnight in Nairobi.

