Hosts Nakuru RFC out to lift Prinsloo title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Nakuru Rugby Club are targeting to make good use of home advantage to win the Prinsloo Sevens when the fourth leg of the National Sevens Series gets underway at Nakuru Athletics Club this weekend.

The club has received 1.4 million shillings sponsorship up from 1 million shilling last year to host the competition in a bid to raise morale of the home team and take the level of competition a notch higher.

The winners will take home 500,000 shillings runner-up will pocket 250,000 shillings while third placed will get 150,000 shillings.

The tournament will kick off with the Women’s 7s and the age-grade rugby on Friday where six teams will battle it out for winner-takes-it-all Cash Prize worth Kshs. 50,000. The teams are divided into two Pools based on their ranking after the Kabeberi7s Women’s tournament held on 3rd August.

Pool A sees the Impala Ladies face Stanbic Mwamba and the Northern Suburbs while hosts Top Fry Nakuru, Menengai Cream Homeboyz and COMRAS make up Pool B.

In the men’s category: 2019 Series leaders KCB RC headline Pool A alongside the Northern Suburbs Cubs, Stanbic Mwamba and Driftwood7s hosts Mombasa RFC.

Menengai Oilers, Masinde Muliro University, Kabras Sugar RFC and Egerton Wasps make up Pool B while Resolution Impala Saracens, Nondescripts, Western Bulls and Strathmore Leos are in Pool C.

Hosts Top Fry Nakuru are in Pool D alongside Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Blakblad and Kenya Harlequins.

The Division One action will kick off at exactly 9:00am on Pitch A.

Division Two category that comprises of 24 teams will kick off at 8:00am with matches running concurrently on both pitches. Mean Machine are in Pool A alongside Stingers, Citam Kisumu and Malindi RFC, Dala7s hosts Kisumu RFC headline Pool B where they will meet Kisii RFC, KCA and the South Coast Pirates.

Kabeberi 7s Division Two runners up Vihiga Granites top Pool C that also hosts Catholic Monks, KCAA Stormers and Nakuru KITI. Daystar Falcons, Shamas Rugby Foundation, Embu and TUK make up Pool D while the Administration Police, Bungoma RFC, Eldoret and Siaya will face off in Pool E.

The last Pool in this category features Makueni RFC, Molo, Masaku and Kiambu RFC.

