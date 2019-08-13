Shakava expectant for Zambian adventure

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Former Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava says he looks forward to his first ever football adventure outside the country as he prepares to start life with Zambian top tier side Nkana FC.

Shakava has been training with the Kitwe based side since the turn of the new month and was offered a two-year contract.

“It is such a privilege to come here and play in a foreign land for a team such as Nkana and I am so delighted after making the move. It has been a period of steady growth and this is another big step in my career,” Shakava told Capital Sport.

“I have loved it here so far. The club is so professional with good facilities and the people here are so friendly. So far it hasn’t been hard blending in and I keep working hard looking on for the new season,” added the defender.

Shakava left Gor after five years where he led them as skipper to their last two Kenyan Premier League titles having arrived at the club from Kakamega Homeboyz in 2014.

He says the experience he has picked up playing at the top level with Gor both domestically and in the continent will be vital for his new experience with Nkana.

“I think I am ready for this challenge. Playing at Gor comes with a lot of pressure and especially being captain. I think that has prepared me for this kind of journey and I feel ready for it. It will not be easy because I have to fight for my place in the team and there are so many talented players here,” the defender noted.

Meanwhile, the presence of his former teammate at Gor Musa Mohammed and former AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno has made him feel more at home and the sweeper is relishing the opportunity of playing with some familiar faces.

He partnered Mohammed in defense since his arrival at Gor and hopes they can roll back the years with Mohammed at a different club.

“Honestly it will be a great honor to play with him once again. It is also good to come here and meet two familiar faces and I hope we can do well to represent Kenyan football to the best of our ability,” Shakava added.

