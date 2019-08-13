Enosh, Kahata to vie for KPL MVP award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng and former Gor Mahia playmaker Francis kahata will lead the race for the Kenyan Premier League Sports Journalists Association of Kenya 2018/2019 player of the year award.

The two have been nominated alongside Umaru Kasumba formerly with Sofapaka, Gor Mahia defensive kingpin Joash Onyango, Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga and Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri.

The awards which will be sponsored by electronics company LG to a tune of Sh5.6mn will be done in partnership with the journalists’ umbrella body.

The ceremony will be held on August 19 while the final shortlist of the top three will be released on Friday.

Full list of nominees:

Goalkeeper of the year:

Farouk Shikalo (Bandari/Yanga), Justin Ndikumna (Sofapaka/Bandari), Kevin Omondi (Sony Sugar), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima), Morgan Alube (Chemelil Sugar), Zamu Adisa (KCB)

Defender of the year

Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Faina Jacobs (Sofapaka), Brian Otieno (Bandari), David Owino (Mathare United), Kevin Wesonga (Sony Sugar)

Midfielder of the year

Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Danson Chetambe (Zoo), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker)

New young player;

David Majak (Tusker), Jackson Dwang (Nzoia), Moses Mudavadi (Bandari), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz), Nixon Omondi (Sharks), Joshua Otieno (Sony Sugar)

Coach of the year

Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Nzoia Sugar), John Baraza (Sofapaka), Robert Matano (Tusker), Patrick Odhiambo (Sony Sugar), Francis Kimanzi (Mathare)

Shares

(Visited 35 times, 49 visits today)