KCB go top of Circuit standings after Dala win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – KCB have moved to the top of the National Sevens Series after picking their second Cup victory, thrashing Menengai Oilers 30-0 to clinch the Dala 7s title at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu on Sunday.

The bankers who have dominated the longer version of the game with back to back Kenya Cup titles are seemingly headed to the same direction in the Sevens game and their second cup title in Kisumu having also won in Kakamega puts them on 59 points after three stops of the series.

KCB were in emphatic form against the young and energetic Oilers, with their experience counting for it at the end of a frantic two days.

Kenyan internationals Levi Amunga, Vincent Onyala, Davies Chenge, Michael Wanjala, Andrew Amonde and Jacob Ojee all went over the chalk to give the bankers the maximum points from the lakeside.

Enroute to the final, KCB hit Impala 31-5 while Oilers beat ‘big brothers’ Nakuru 22-21.

Meanwhile, Mwamba who won their home tournament in Meru two weekends ago moved to second in the standings after picking eight points from their Challenge Trophy victory having beaten Kabras 19-15.

Oilers who have now played in two back to back finals are fourth in the standings while Nakuru RFC who finished fourth in Kisumu after losing 33-0 to Impala in the play-off are third in the log.

Meanwhile, Kenya Harlewuins made a return to the top tier after thrashing Egerton Wasps 32-0 in the Division II play-off having been relegated following their poor performance at the Kabeberi Sevens in Meru.

Mean Machine finished 13th after beating hosts Kisumu 19-17 while defending champions Homeboyz won the fifth place trophy after beating Northern Suburbs 27-12.

