Bandari held by Al Ahly Shandy at Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Bandari were held to a goalless draw by Sudanese side Al Ahly Shandy in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday afternoon.

The draw at home now leaves the dockers with all to do in the return leg in Khartoum in two weeks time if they are to retain any hopes of progressing to the first round of qualification. Bandari must now win away from home or earn a scoring draw to proceed.

In a cagy tie played infront of a handful fans at the expansive Kasarani stadium, William Wadri had the best chance for Bandari off a diving header whil the visitors had a goal disallowed for offside.

Ahly had the first chance of the game after five minutes and Bandari had Mike Wanyika to thank for remaining even in the tie.

The shot-stopper, deputizing for newly signed Justin Ndikumana who is waiting for his paperwork to be complete raced off his line to block from Mohammed Abdallah who had raced through on goal from a Yassir Mozamil pass.

In the 13th minute, Abdallah thought he had given the Sudanese side the lead when he raced to a Mozamil pass again, but the second assistant’s flag was up for offside.

Mozamil had run behind the defense to pick out a cross from the right and had his teammate not touched the ball, then it would have counted as a goal.

Bandari lacked their usual pace and didn’t create much in the opening quarter hour of the game. They came close in the 20th minute when Darius Msagha headed a Yema Mwama cross towards goal with the keeper off his line, but Amgad Ahmed cleared off the line.

In the 27th minute, the dockers had an even better chance when he read well a back pass to the keeper but he collided with the shot stopper who swiftly raced off his line.

Wadri had the closest chance for the dockers in the 33rd minute when he dived in decently at the edge of the six yard box to meet up with a Mwama cross but his header missed the target by a whisker.

In the second half, the visitors started brighter and came close to breaking the deadlock just a minute in when Mozamil found some shooting space on the right but he blasted his shot wide.

Salaheldin Adil had a great chance to score midway through the half when he was picked out with a cross from the right but his header from close range unmarked went over the bar.

Bandari made attacking changes, Wycliffe Ochomo, Benjamin Mosha and Shabaan Kenga all coming on with Collins Agade, Abdallah Hassan and Darius Msagha all rested.

It was Ochomo who came closest with his header from Mejja’s cross going inches wide while Kenga had a rasping shot from the left going inches over.

