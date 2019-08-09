Bandari to sign ex-Sofa goalie Ndikumana

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – After leaving 2009 champions Sofapaka, Burundian international Justin Ndikumana is set to join Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield Champions Bandari and will arrive in Nairobi on Friday to seal the deal.

Ndikumana has not returned to Nairobi since being with Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt and was among the players who were confirmed to have left Batoto ba Mungu.

“Yes, they have approached me and we have had some initial talks. I am coming to Nairobi to complete the deal and hopefully everything goes well,” Ndikumana told Capital Sport from Bujumbura on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala had disclosed that the club was negotiating with an unnamed foreign goalkeeper after the exit of Faruk Shikalo who has since joined Tanzanian giants Yanga.

“We want to have some good depth in the goalkeeping department. We have two good keepers in Mike (Wanyika) and Mustafa (Oduor). But the addition of an experienced keeper will be very good for us to compete this season,” Mwalala said.

Ndikumana and compatriot Mousa Omar left Sofapaka after the club signed a deal with an overseas company that required them to bring on board five foreign players.

The deal meant Omar, Ndikumana and Soter Kayumba would be locked out of the team. Kayumba has since moved to AFC Leopards on a permanent deal having played for the club on loan for the second half of last season.

Ndikumana joined Sofapaka last December from Congolese side St. Elloi Lupopo and played a massive role in their run up to third place in the KPL.

He won the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month award in March and is among the shot stoppers in the running for the goalkeeper of the year award.