Frank Wanyama, Olaba found guilty of rape

Kenya Harlequins players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama when they appeared before a Nairobi Court to plea to rape charges on April 23, 2018. PHOTO/Courtesy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Kenya Sevens players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama have been found guilty of raping a woman by a Nairobi Court and are set for sentencing on Friday.

The two had been accused of gang raping a woman on her birthday on February 11 at her apartment in Nairobi’s Highrise Estate.

The ruling had been postponed twice after Olaba missed court sessions and at some point a warrant of arrest was issued after missing for the second time.

They had earlier denied the charge and were released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

-More to follow

 

Timothy Olobulu

