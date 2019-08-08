Bitok named new Malkia Strikers head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Paul Bitok has made a return to the helm of the national women’s volleyball team after being named head coach, taking over from Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo who had been seconded by FIVB.

The new changes were announced by Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) boss Waithaka Kioni saying that Ramdoo’s contract had expired.

However, sources intimate that players were not comfortable with the Italian coach and his tactics which they said were not compatible to their way of play. The team lost all its matches at the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers in Catania, Italy.

The team also lost the African Championship final 3-2 against Cameroon in Egypt.

The new look bench will be in charge of the team at the forthcoming Africa Games in Morocco.

“We will give them this chance for the Africa Games then after that, we can make a decision on the length of contracts we will give them,” Kioni told Capital Sport.

he added; “Bitok has a lot of experience from his extensive work with Rwanda and if you combine that with the rest of the coaches, I think they will make a strong technical bench. He has been here before so this is not something new for him. I am certain he will succeed.”

Bitok who declined to extend his spell as the Rwandese Volleyball Federation Technical Director after a 10-year spell will be deputized by Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa.