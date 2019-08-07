Millionaires Casino set for return to Kenyan market

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Millionaires Casino is set to return to the Kenyan market as the scramble for Kenya’s growing gaming industry continues, with the Casino set to launch out its Kenyan operations on August 31.

The Casino, as it prepares for a grand return has promised lovers of the gaming industry that they will bring in a ‘Las Vegas’ experience in Nairobi.

After five years of closure following the terror attack at Westgate Mall in Westlands, Millionaires Casino, returns with class and sophistication to close a gap that has remained vacant.

The new Millionaires Casino will be located at the expansive Two Rivers Mall and is set to offer a luxurious environment for our valued players within its state-of-the-art facility.

Clients are set to benefit from mind boggling prizes, in an amazingly entertaining environment.

The Casino will be partnering with Capital Group, a brand that is unrivalled in organizing and executing such corporate events.

“It is a timely comeback since the countries need for job opportunities is growing. Millionaires Casino will create job opportunities for hundreds,” Millionaires Casinos’ country manager Atilla Torok said.

Kenyans and foreigners will stand to benefit from our consummate customer care service offered by our internationally trained staff.

“We are back because of customers non-stop demand,” Torok added.

Millionaires Casino Nairobi is part of the internationally recognized Millionaires Gaming Africa Group operating casinos worldwide.

The brand portrays the “Millionaires” theme through the elegance of black and gold, rich wood interiors, sophisticated furniture and bold chandeliers creating an ambiance that is truly fit for a millionaire.

Their mission in Kenya is to offer the “Millionaires Experience” to the public, the biggest casino in East and Central Africa, along with exquisite decor, exceptional service and the latest gaming technology on the market.