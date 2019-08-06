Uasin Gishu set sights on ultimate prize in KICOSCA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – After lifting both men’s and women’s titles for two years running, Uasin Gishu County teams are entering the 2019 Kenya Inter – Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games chasing an ultimate interest.

The Uasin Gishu men’s and women’s teams won their respective titles in the 2017 and 2018 Kicosca Games held in Machakos and Kisii Counties respectively.

Uasin Gishu men, who are currently the two-time champs, beat Nakuru 3-1 in 2017, with their women spiking off Nairobi 3-1 in Machakos. In 2018, Uasin Gishu men and women beat Nakuru and Nairobi 3-0 and 3-2 respectively.

But this year, the two teams are focused on winning their third straight titles in victories that will most importantly mean that they are awarded the gong, a trophy they will keep in their trophy cabinets, forever.

The games will be held in venues across Kericho Town beginning August 11 – 17.

Coach Nicholas Bitok says: “Our going to the games this year has a lot of significance because it determines whether or not we shall be back to Eldoret with the trophy. This is how important it is.”

Bearing in mind the big interest, Bitok says, the team has embarked on serious training ahead of the games starting later this week at the high altitude Kericho County headquarters.

“We started off serious training three weeks ago because we do not want to leave anything to chance, the trophy must be brought to Eldoret because we are the champions ourselves,” the coach said as they wrapped up their Monday prep at Eldoret Sports Club.

Uasin Gishu have been placed in Pool H alongside Senate, Kisii and Machakos. In a casual after training talk, team members said they are confident to come victorious of their pool.

The ladies have their eyes equally trained on the ultimate trophy.

According to coach Ken Bitok, the ladies are ready. “The ladies are well prepared and are ready to take on any opposition. Of course, our goal this year is to win third title and bring the trophy to Eldoret.”

To sharpen their skills and make them ready for the games, coach Bitok says they have occasionally trained with their male counterparts.

Eldoret unmatched status as the town with the highest concentration of sports accolades and trophies, being home to up to 95 percent of Kenya’s world-beating athletes.

But apart from being the world’s mecca of athletics, Uasin Gishu has also produced some of Kenya’s finest volley ballers who play for top tier clubs as General Service Unit, Kenya Prisons and Pipeline. International coach Paul Bittok comes from Simat.