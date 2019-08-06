AK push World Championships trials forward

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The trials for selecting the team to represent Kenya at the IAAF World Athletics Championship has been pushed from August to September 12 and 13, Athletics Kenya announced on Tuesday.

According to the officials at Riadha House, the change has been necessitated by a request from athletes who will be participating in various legs of the IAAF Diamond League.

“Athletics Kenya has taken these requests into consideration and will therefore hold this event on the said dates to give the athletes an opportunity to compete in these leagues and gain points for the finals. The event will be by invitation only,” AK said in a statement.

Nonetheless, the National Championships will still be held from August 20-22 at Nyayo Stadium and these will also be used to select the team for the men’s and women’s 10,000m for the World Championship.

Kenya will be looking to select a strong team for the Doha Championship hoping to replicate the result from 2015 in Beijing, China when the country’s athletes finished top of the world.