Stars pay the penalty, miss out on CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Harambee Stars have missed out on yet another opportunity to play in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after losing out 4-1 on post match penalties to Tanzania following a 0-0 draw in the return leg at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Joash Onyango struck his penalty over the bar while Michael Kibwage saw his effort saved as the Tanzanians triumphed in Nairobi.

Their penalties were scored by Erasto Nyoni, Paulo Godfrey, Gadiel Michael and Salum Hamis. Kenya’s only penalty that found the back of the net was from Clifton Miheso.

Tanzania now go through to the second round where they will face off with Sudan.

Three wayward shots, one off a freekick summarized Kenya’s first half performance. Not that Tanzania were any better, but it was a half to forget for Sebastien Migne and his charges.

Worse, the tactician had to change midway through the first half when Philemon Otieno, returning from his one match suspension limped off after picking up a knee injury.

Migne’s change was curious as he brought on Ulinzi Stars midfielder Ibrahim Shambi to play on the right side of defense while Bernard Ochieng who played in the same position in the first leg in Dar es Salaam remained on the bench.

Migne had made two changes from the team that played in Tanzania, Philemon coming on while Sidney Lokale was also started with Musa Masika not even being in thematch day 18.

None of the two teams managed a single shot on target. Tanzania had an effort at goal after six minutes, Iddi Selemani’s effort at goal from range going over.

Frank Domayo had an even better chance in the 18th minute when Hassan Dilunga’s cross from the right found him rushing in at the edge of the six yard box, but his technique on the volley was awry, the ball going over.

Kenya’s only sniffs at goal were off two efforts from distance by Kenneth Muguna and Dennis Odhiambo both going over while Clifton Miheso followed the same path with a freekick from good scoring range.

