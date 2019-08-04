Kingstone crowned Koth Biro Champions

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Kingstone FC beat Allin Jua Kali 7-6 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time to clinch the annual Koth Biro post-season tournament, played in July-August for the first time since its inception.

This was the first time in over a decade that the winner of the tournament played at the Iconic Umeme Grounds in Ziwani was won via penalties.

Maina Hussein, Waka Nelson, Oreso Kevin, Eugene Oduor, Brian Ochieng, keeper Juma Casillas and Christopher Muriithi scored for Kingstone while Steven Otieno’s kick was saved.

Mika Odhiambo and Abura Odhiambo missed their penalties for Allin with Brian Ochieng, Rafael Ndukwe,Derric Abdundo, David Kioko, Rich Donald and goalkeeper Victor Omondi scoring.

In regular time, the match was highly contested and Allin broke the deadlock after 20 minutes through Evans Juma who pounced on a rebounded ball. Kelwish Wabulukha however drew Kingstone Level six minutes to half time.

Walubukha then turned provider in the second half, swinging in a cross that was connected into the net by KCB forwardr Chris Onyango to give Kingstone the advantage.

But, a resilient Allin were not unsettled but pushed forward and the spanner boys equalised in the 68th minute through Walcott Walla’s well taken free-kick.

With no winner in regular time, the die was cast in penalties, and Kingstone prevailed to take home the coveted trophy and a cash reward of Sh300,000.

Jua Kali went home with Sh200,000 while Masa who beat Umeme Bees to clinch the third place title were rewarded with Sh75,000 with bees earning Sh50,000.

Borussia’s Francis Omondi meanwhile won the golden boot after scoring five times in the tournament while Keith Imbali clinched the MVP award. Umeme’s Evans Mieno was named most promising player while the Arnold Origi golden glovesaward went to Borrusia and Mathare United keeper Job Ochieng.

Kingstone, winners of the Koth Biro tournament will now travel to Tanzania to play a friendly against winners of the Ndondo Cup.