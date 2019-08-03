Kiptoo walks home with Sh1mn BetLion win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Lucky winner Philip Kiptoo has pocketed Sh1 Million after being the biggest BetLion winner last weekend, having predicted all 13 games correctly.

Kiptoo placed correctly the outcome of 13 games with a stake of Sh3,500.

“I just placed a bet of Sh3,500 with BetLion, and luckily my bets were correct. BetLion is one of the new entrants into the market, and I would advise everyone to join as well and try their luck” said an excited Kiptoo.

“Our number one priority at BetLion, is to ensure whenever a bet is settled, our players immediately receive their winnings. We appreciate each and every one of our players, and the trust they show us, always believing in us to honour payouts,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director of BetLion.