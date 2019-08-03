Kenya Simbas fall to Zimbabwe in Victoria Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The national 15s team Kenya Simbas fell 29-30 to hosts Zimbabwe in their second Victoria Cup match played in Harare on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Sables has taken an early lead but the Simbas had a better game in the second half to bridge the gap.

The hosts had taken a 10-0 lead before Monate Akuei landed Kenya’s first after Johnstone Mungau’s intercept.

The Sables would extend the lead to 17-5 but the Simbas pulled one back too for 17-10 before Ojee’s line break saw Monate land his brace and keep things level at the interval.

Flanker Elkeans Musonye swang past Zimbabwe’s defenders to put Kenya 17-22 up but that was short-lived as Zimbabwe landed a converted try to lead 24-22.

Kenya however landed another five pointer as Peter Kilonzo set Mung’au with Antony Odhimbo adding the extras to go 24-29. Two late penalties saw Zimbabwe win 30-29.

Kenya’ next match is against Zambia on August 24 in Nairobi before playing Zimbabwe on September 21.