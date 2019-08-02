St. Anthony, Dago face off in football final

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 – Rift Valley representatives St. Anthony’s Boys Kitale will face off with Nairobi’s Dagoretti High School in a mouthwatering National Secondary School Games national finals at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Dagoretti beat last year’s losing finalists Olbolosat High School from Central Region 3-1 while the Solidarity Boys were forced to work extra hard before beatng debutants Ebwali, representing Vihiga, 6-5 on post match penalties.

“It will be a tough final because St. Anthony’s is one of the strongest teams in this competition. But this time, we have a better team and offensively we have really improved. I am confident that we can tackle them well and win this trophy,” said Joseph Makokha, the Dagoretti High School coach.

St. Anthony’s should have wrapped up the game in normal time had they converted a late penalty they were awarded.

However, their keeper Dan Wamalwa proved to be savior, palming away Kelvin Owalla’s penalty in sudden death to send them through to the final and assure them of a ticket in the East Africa School Games set to be held in Arusha later this month.

Dagoretti meanwhile were comfortable in their win, showing maturity and calmness to pick victory.

They broke the deadlock just three minutes into the game when Paul Odhiambo made the most of a defensive error before picking up the ball inside the box and shooting past keeper Arnold Robert.

Odhiambo thought he had grabbed his second of the morning when he tapped in from inside the six yard area but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Even before the lanky forward could jog back from his celebrations that were killed by the second assistant referee’s flag, Olbolosat had turned the ball over and scored the equalizer.

The ball was quickly swung to the right and a cross was cut back into the box which Adan Rashid tapped home comfortably beyond keeper Jospher Okello.

Nonetheless, it took Ditchez just seven minutes to get their lead back. Midfielder Derrick Omondi picked up the ball at the edge of the box, set himself up with the first touch and blasted the ball into the net with the second.

Dagoretti keeper Jospher made a decent save to keep his side in the game in the 37th minute when he blocked a point blank effort by Philip Leshan. Four minutes later, Ian Kiprotich had a chance for Olbolosat when he landed the ball unmarked at the edge of the box but his shot was over.

The contention grew in the second half with Olbolosat pushing for an equalizer and Dagoretti looking to preserve their lead and also looking for a third to cushion them. They got that vital goal 15 minutes from time to kill off the game when Simon Omondi’s shot from distance beat the keeper.

Meanwhile in the girls final, home side Nyakach Girls will take on Itigo Girls. Nyakach beat Arch Bishop Njenga 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Mercy Akoth while Itigo blasted Njambini 3-0.

Harambee Starlets youngster Martha Amunyolete sealed the win with the third goal after Vicky Korir and Daisy Jerop had scored early in the second hal