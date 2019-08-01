Boys Town shock Dago, book Copa semi slot

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 1 – Boys Town from Garissa qualified to the semi-final of the Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Championship with a 100pc record after shocking favorites Dagoretti High School 2-0 in Kisumu on Thursday afternoon to finish top of Group A.

Boys Town had erstwhile already qualified for the last four after winning their first two group matches against Agoro Sare and Machakos Boys and the victory now sets them top of the group and will meet Western’s Koyonzo in the semis on Friday.

Dagoretti meanwhile will fight it off with Mombasa’s Serani who also progressed on an unbeaten run with a 2-1 victor over Gatamaiyu in their final group match played at the Kisumu Polytechnic.

It is Boys Town however who are the talk of town with their flamboyant way of play and despite no one giving them a chance when the tournament began have won more doubters over.

“We have taken each match at a time and it has brought results for us. What we are seeing now is the fruit of hard work in training and good preparations. Our aim this time is to go all the way and win this title,” said coach Rodgers Wekesa.

He added; “We know Koyola because we watched them yesterday and they are a very good team with technically gifted players. It will not be an easy semi.”

-Made use of chances

After a barren, tough first half, Boys Town made use of their chances and scored both their goals in the second half.

Skipper Abdirahman Dayib towered above the rest at the backpost to nod home a well curled corner from substitute Abdi Hassan Mohammed to break the deadlock.

Dagoretti were punished for their missed chances especially in the first half. Their skipper Pius Omachi who missed the best of their opportunities. In the 14th minute, Omachi landed on a cross from Hezekiah Omuri but his forst time volley went over.

In the 32nd minute, a mistake from the defense saw Omachi win the ball and stride into the box, but his eventual shot went wide with only the keeper to beat.

After scoring five minutes into the second half, Boys Town increased in confidence and should have had a second when Abdullahi Hussein headed the ball over from an Ismail Abdullahi Fatir cross.

They however scored the second five minutes to time when Hussein picked up a long ball behind the defense, raced at goal and shot past the keeper.

Copa Coca-Cola semi finals pairing:

Boys: Boys Town v Koyonzo, Serani v Dagoretti High School

Girls: Wiyeta v Kobala, Maeni v Njambini