Serani, Boys Town progress to Copa Semis

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 – Mombasa’s Serani Boys and Garissa’s Boys Town High School progressed to their first ever Copa Coca-Cola semi-finals after winning their second group matches on Wednesday with a game to spare.

While Serani saw off a nervy 1-0 victory over Koyonzo, Boys Town were in destructive form, hitting Machakos Boys 6-1, both matches played at the Kisumu Polytechnic.

Gatamaiyu handed themselves an outside chance after beating Goseta 2-1 and will thus face off with Koyonzo in their final group match on Thursday, each side facing a must win situation.

Dagoretti also progressed to the semi finals after beating Agoro Sare 2-0 and will progress alongside Boys Town from Group B. The two meet on Thursday to decide the group winner.

Serani meanwhile made history progressing to the semis for the first time ever and were rewarded for their game management after using their only good scoring chance in the first half.

Mohammed Sufii scored his second goal in as many matches nudging the ball over the line after Koyonzo struggled to clear a cross from Mohammed Ahmed.

It was Serani’s only chance at goal in the entire half and Koyonzo were punished for failing to use their chances. In the third minute, Noah Ouma struck a shot on the volley from the left but the effort went over while in the eight minute, the Serani keeper tipped over Clinton Obonyo’s freekick.

Ouma had a freekick cleared off the line minutes later as Koyonzo piled the pressure.

Sufii missed a glorious chance to double his tally just after scoring but he blasted a shot over with only the keeper to beat after he had spilled a shot from Juma Mwinyikai.

In the second half, Serani played on the back foot defending in numbers as Koyonzo piled the pressure. Tempers flared time and again, but Serani managed to hold on to the final whistle.