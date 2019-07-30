We are not here to tour – Mombasa’s Serani

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Serani High School coach Daniel Lenjo has warned that the Mombasa-based side is not in Kisumu to tour, but compete for their maiden Copa Coca-Cola Boys’ title.

No Coastal side has won any schools football tournament since Mombasa High School beat Rift Valley’s Manor House in the 2006 Under-19 football final held in Nakuru and Lenjo who also coaches the Bandari Youth team believes they have what it takes to break that curse.

Serani started their Copa campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Rift Valley’s Goseta, the side that beat defending champions St. Anthony’s Kitale in the regional tournament to claim a ticket to the nationals.

“We are very happy to start the tournament with a win and this is a motivation for the next game. We have beaten a very good team which is technically and tactically gifted,” Lenjo said after the game.

He added; “We did not travel all the way from Mombasa to come here for tourism or to relax. We are here for business and that business is winning this tournament and I am confident we can go all the way.”

After a tight first half, the gates opened for Serani in the second half with Juma Mwinyi breaking the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

The midfielder picked up a poorly taken goalkick from Alex Kibet before striding into the box and taking a low shot that beat the keeper.

Mohammed Sufii made it 2-0 10 minutes later when Serani turned over possession and hit Goseta on the counter, the striker slamming the ball into the net from the edge of the six yard box.

Goseta had few chances to score and their best came late in the game when Kelvin Wekesa forced a good save off the keeper with a well taken freekick. On the other end, substitute Omar Ibrahim came close to making it 3-0 for Serani.

Omar picked up a loose ball inside the box before taking a low shot which the keeper palmed across against the upright and picked up the rebounded effort.

Earlier in the 25th minute, Goseta had a good chance in a tight first half when Alex Ndeleva missed a vital connection unmarked inside the box when Peter Ochieng’s freekick from the left found him at the edge of the six yard box.

In the other Group A match, Koyonzo from Western beat Central’s Gatamaiyu 2-0 with Wellington Andeyi breaking the deadlock with a 22nd minute penalty before Arnold Bukasa added the second 10 minutes into the second half.