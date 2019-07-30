You are here:

Red Bull break own pit stop record

by
Max Verstappen has seven career Grand Prix victories following his Hockenheim success © AFP / Andrej ISAKOVIC

PARIS, France, Jul 29Winner Max Verstappen and Red Bull beat their own record for a pit stop at last weekend’s German Grand Prix, Formula 1 partners DHL tweeted on Monday.

Teammate Pierre Gasly’s 1.90 seconds at Silverstone earlier this month was pipped by Verstappen’s 1.88 seconds in Hockenheim on Sunday.

“Incredible! Another new pit stop world record! Well done, @redbullracing !,” the company who sponsor a fastest pit stop award, tweeted.

Dutchman Verstappen clinched victory in Germany as driver’s championship leader Lewis Hamilton was promoted to ninth spot having originally claimed 11th place in a chaotic race.

The next Grand Prix of the 21-race season takes place in Hungary on August 4.

