Kenya in fair pool for women’s Afrobasket

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The national women’s basketball team will face off with Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group D of the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship which tips off in Dakar, Senegal on August 10.

The women’s team makes a return to continental basketball for the first time since 2013 after getting a bye from FIBA to enter the competition after finishing second in the Africa Zone Five Championship held in Kampala last month.

The women will look to replicate the performance of their male counterparts who went all the way to the final of the FIVA Afrocan Championship held in Bamako, Mali last week.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarter-finals. The teams ranked second and third will play the qualification round for the quarter-finals.

If Kenya finishes second in Group D, then they will face the third placed team from Group C and victory in this tie will see the team progress to the last eight.

The Kenyan team is currently training at the Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium and is scheduled to depart the country by August 8.

Pools for 2019 Women’s Afrobasket

Group A: Senegal, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire

Group B: Nigeria, Cameroon, Tunisia

Group C: Mali, Angola, DR Congo

Group D: Mozambique, Cape Verde, Kenya