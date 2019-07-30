Isaboke stuns Kisumu Day in school games

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 30 – James Isaboke struck with eight minutes left on the clock as Vihiga’s Ebwali Secondary School saw off home side and crowd favorites Kisumu Day 1-0 in the first day of the Kenya Secondary National School Games at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Isaboke raced through on goal after the ball was planted behind the defense to lob the ball over the advancing keeper to break the deadlock in what was billed as a ‘mini Mashemeji Derby’.

Ebwali are making their first ever appearance in the national school games and it is no wonder they have achieved the fete as they are coached by Francis Muhambe who took Olbolosat into the nationals for the first time last season and went all the way to the final to lose to Kakamega High School.

The Vihiga County champions who finished third in the regional games earned the right to play in the nationals after finalists St Peters Mumias and St. Mary’s Kibabii were eliminated due to irregularities.

And they showed that they truly deserved to play in the grand stage of Kenyan school games with a scintillating performance against Kisumu Day who were playing on a pitch just across their school.

Ebwali keeper Hannington Injendi was the first to be called up to duty when he did well to palm away a third minute effort from Erick Oucho. The Vihiga based side had their own chance when Kevin Owala’s scorching effort from distance was blocked for a corner.

The ‘visitors’ were patient and played well behind the ball. They used the best opportunity they had late in the game to register their first win.

Ebwali will take on Mbooni in their second match on Wednesday morning while Kisumu Day will look for redemption taking on Dagoretti High School.

Meanwhile, St. Anthony’s Kitale started their campaign on a high with a nervy 1-0 win over Shimba Hills.

In the Girls’ category, Nyanza’s Nyakach Girls whipped Central Region’s Karugwa 8-1 while Itigo hit Dagoretti Mixed 1-0.