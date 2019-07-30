Ex-champs Wiyeta kick off Copa with a bang

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 30 – Star player Jamila Amida struck twice as 2016 Copa Coca-Cola champions Wiyeta Girls began their campaign with a strong statement, hitting Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed 3-0 in their Pool A opening match at the Kisumu Polytechnic on Tuesday afternoon.

Amida struck in the second and 15th minute with Edina Nanda adding the third late on in the second half as the girls from Rift Valley ensured they had a commanding start to their campaign.

After winning in 2016, Wiyeta have reached the 2017 and 2018 finals but lost both and according to coach Edgar Manyara, they are determined to do one better this year and clinch their second title.

“We are confident we can win this title. We will take a match at a time and we respect all teams. We have come here after some very good preparations and we are ready for the competition. Starting off with a win has given us the confidence we need and looking at the girls and how we performed, I am more than confident we have what it takes,” Manyara told Capital Sport.

Wiyeta commanded the game from the word go and got into the lead just two minutes and 55 seconds into the tie with star player Amida making an easy finish inside the box.

The winger should have made it 2-0 in the eighth minute when she went through on goal but failed to beat the keeper one on one.

Almost immediately, Swaum Masungo had another chance when she ran behind the defense but the keeper forced her to go out wide and the eventual shot was blocked.

On the quarter hour mark, Amida made amends for her earlier miss, this time breaking through on goal, side stepping the keeper and slapping the ball into an empty net.

Amida continued her destructive nature in the second half and almost made it 3-0 two minutes after the restart. From a short corner, the winger skillfully went past her marker but her short from a tight angle was saved by the keeper.

However, Wiyeta made it 3-0 with quarter of an hour left to play when Nanda tapped in simply from the edge of the six yard box after rushing to a Dorine Aujat cross from the right.

In the second match of the day, Everline Anyango struck twice adding on to Grance Wangui’s goal as Njambini beat Nyanza’s Ugari 3-0.