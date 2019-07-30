Big spending Wazito rope in ex Gor duo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has continued their overall makeover with their latest acquisition being ex Gor Mahia wingbacks Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana as well as former Nzoia Sugar hitman Elvis Rupia.

While Sibomana left Gor two seasons ago to return to his native Rwanda after two successful seasons, Nizigiyimana left for Ugandan side Vipers SC at the close of the 2018 season after failing to land back his starting role following a long stint with injury.

The Burundian international picked up a tendon injury towards the end of the 2017 season that saw him require surgery and consequently put him out for a long period of time.

Having found Philemon Otieno rooted at the right back slot, Nizigiyimana played sparingly and ended up moving to Uganda where he played in Vipers’ run to second spot in the league.

“I feel happy to be back here because Kenya is like home for me. I am glad to join Wazito which is a new challenge and I hope to work hard and get back on top. I want to be back to the Karim that the Gor Mahia fans knew way back and I am confident I will,” Nizigiyimana stated.

The return of the two will be a nostalgic picture for the yester years when the two who arrived in Gor at the start of the 2015 season. Their speed and accurate crossing from either wing was a nightmare for most defenders.

Their form led to Gor finishing the 2015 season unbeaten under Frank Nuttall with the two contributing highly to Michael Olunga’s run up to the top scorer’s gong.

Meanwhile, also joining the club is striker Elvis Rupia who returns to the country after an unsuccessful stint in the Zambian league with giants Power Dynamos.

Rupia left the country in the middle of the 2018 season to join Dynamos having scored 15 goals in 22 league matches for Nzoia, but his sojourn to Central Africa was not a happy one as he ended up spending more time on the sidelines.

He hopes to rediscover his form that once made him one of the most sought after strikers in the country.

Wazito have been building up a new team with huge funding from their billionaire owner Ricardro Badoer and among the players who have come in so far include Piston Mutamba and Mike Oduor from Sofapaka, Bernard Ochieng from Vihiga, Derrick Otanga from Sony Sugar as well as youngsters Joshua Nyatini and Bixente Otieno.