Jua Kali to face Kingstone in Koth Biro final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Allin Jua Kali will take on Kingstone FC in the finals of the 2019 Koth Biro post-season tournament this Saturday after both sides waded through their semi-finals with identical 1-0 victories over the weekend.

Former AFC Leopards striker Victor Ochieng scored the lone goal for Jua Kali as they overcame a star studded Masa while Kingstone beat home side Umeme Bees via the same margin via Chrispinus Onyango.

Home side Umeme were in control of their tie, but were undone by poor finishing and punished by Kingston who took their chance.

Umeme dictated the tempo and had an early chance when Mike Oduor found himself with the keeper to beat but his attempted chip the keeper went over. Oduor kept his menace infront of goal and had two efforts off a freekick come against the bar.

They kept the tempo in the second half and created more chances with Clyde Ssenaji seeing his effort denied by the upright before the keeper made an outstretched save to deny him five minutes later.

Kingstone who all along had been playing behind the ball got their chance in the 63rd minute when Onyango pounced on a ricocheted ball off a freekick to score.

Umeme who had been wasteful infront of goal tried to turn the tables and piled pressure with Senaji coming close again with an 89th minute goal that was saved by the keeper.

In Sunday’s semi, Jua Kali withstood pressure from a star studded Masa to book a slot in the final.

The first half was equally balanced with wasted opportunities on both sides

Ochieng broke the deadlock on the hour mark with an angled header into the top corner off a poorly defended corner.

The debutants who have emerged as the surprise package this season hope to replicate the feat achieved by South B United in 2017 to win the title on their maiden appearance.