Home side Mwamba clinch Kabeberi 7s title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Mwamba RFC reigned supreme at their home tournament, beating Menengai Oilers 27-7 to clinch the Kabeberi Sevens crown at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Sunday evening.

Kenyan international Billy Odhiambo crossed over the chalk twice with Steve Sikuta, Tony Omondi and Collins Injera picking one each with Oilers’ consolation dotted down by Austin Sikutwa.

It was a perfect weekend for hosts having clinched the trophy unbeaten. They beat KCB 21-7 in semis and Northern Suburbs Cubs 43-0 in quarters while pool matches wins were 17-12 over Quins, 53-0 over Egerton and 29-0 over Nondies.

Nakuru RFC finished third after beating last weekend’s Kakamega Sevens winners KCB 17-12 while Series defending champions Homeboyz secured 5th place with a 12-0 win over Nondies. Impala Saracens beat Strathmore Leos 21-14 to win the Challenge trophy.

Kenya Harlequins meanwhile finished 13th after beating Catholic Monks 26-17.

The Stanbic 7s takes a one weekend break then return with Dala 7s hosted by Kenya Cup side Kisumu RFC.

-Additional info courtesy Raga House