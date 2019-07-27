Olunga scores as Reysol go top of J2 league

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga scored a 17th minute equalizer as his Japanese second tier side Kashiwa Reysol came from a goal down to beat Toshigi SC 2-1 and move top of the J2 league on Saturday.

Olunga netted Kashiwa’s equalizer in the 17th minute taking his side back level after Daichi Inui had given the home team a third minute lead.

Cristiano da Silva then scored the winner a minute into the second half as Kashiwa picked their fifth consecutive win to move top of the standings with 46 points, two ahead of closest challengers Kyoto Sanga.

Kashiwa who are hunting a return to the J1 league will face off with Okayama on Wednesday before playing at home against Rukyu on Sunday.

Olunga has been an integral part of the team since he joined mid last season and his goal on Saturday afternoon was his seventh in 14 games in which he has also picked up two assists.

Already, Olunga has more than doubled his effort from last season where he scored three goals in 10 appearances after joining from the Chinese Super League.