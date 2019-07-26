Mwalala wins May/June Coach of the Month

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 26- Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala was on Friday belatedly named the May/June Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award winner.

Mwalala guided the coastal-based side to bagging five wins and four draws in nine matches played.

Bandari launched the month with a 1-0 win over Ulinzi stars before drawing 0-0 against Posta rangers.

The Dockers then managed a 2-0 win over Vihiga United followed by a 3-1 victory at home against Chemilil Sugar, then a 3-1 win over Tusker FC then a 3-0 win over Zoo FC.

They followed up their brilliant campaign with 0-0 draw against Mathare United before drawing 0-0 against Sofapaka then wrapped up the season with a 2-2 stalemate against his former employer Nzoia Sugar.

“I am so greatful for winning the award twice; I give gratitude to my fellow technical bench and players. That Month was very tough because we played nine games back-to-back, the other coaches have me a run for my money and what gave us motivation,” elated Mwalala said after receiving the award at the team’s training backyard in Mbaraki Sports Club.

Bandari have had a busy season after the league, heading to their first Kagame CECAFA Cup in Kigali where they were eliminated after drawing all their matches.

He added; “It was a good experience in CECAFA being our first, to me it gave me an opportunity to know where to improve, so I’ll concentrate on improving my attacking. We have a busy season ahead of us; our focus is to take on a match at a time, up next is our first CAF Confederation match at home then think about the league.”

Fidelity Insurance Mombasa Branch Manager Nhaaman Shariff said the firm is committed to renewing the sponsorship, urging Bandari to go for the title this season.

“We were here sometime back, and coming back is a signal that the team is doing well. You did well in Cecafa and finishing second in the league is a big achievement, we wish you all the best in the 2019/20 season and if you do well we will be back to celebrate with you.”

To win the award, Mwalala got 19 points from a vote conducted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission beating a tight competition of Tusker FC’s Robert Matano and the then Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo who each got 18 points.

Mwalala despite not clinching the KPL title, he guided bandari to lifting the Shield.

Mwalala becomes the fifth recipient of the award in the 2018/19 season after Paul Ogai Western stima,Mathare utd Francis Kimanzi and John Baraza of Sofapaka.

Bandari will open their CAF Confederation Cup against Sudaneese side Al Alhy Shandy on the weekend of August 9.