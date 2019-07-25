Western Stima snap up 2019 Chapa Dimba star

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – Ibrahim Ochieng Owino, one of the shining stars of the second season of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament has signed a three – year contract with Kenya Premier League side Western Stima.

The 20-year old fast-rising talent better known as “Beo” has so far featured in the team’s friendly matches against Kisumu Hot Stars and St. Anthony and is in line to make his debut for the powermen when the Kenyan Premier League starts at the end of next month.

“His style of play is quite unique and that is why we tapped into it to better our chances in the league. He is at his prime where he is able to learn and even grow into a future captain of the National team if he continues on his current tangent,” said Stima head coach Salim Babu.

The former Manyatta attacking midfield star shone throughout the tournament and was among the selected few who got a chance to attend a mentorship and training session in Spain organized by tournament sponsors Safaricom.

After getting back into the country he signed a pre-contract with Stima, before playing an instrumental role in securing his Manyatta team the Chapa Dimba national title.

Ibrahim also bagged the prestigious Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) in the regional finals after assisting his team retain the title from the first season.

“I am humbled by how far I have come, thanks to Chapa Dimba na Safaricom. During the tournament I got exposure and a platform to showcase my talent. I look forward to nurturing and sharpening my skills even further under Salim Babu’s tutelage and that of the entire bench,” said Ochieng.