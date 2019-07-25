Morans annihilate Morocco, into Afrocan final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Kenya Morans have made history once again, progressing to the final of the FIBA Afrocan Championship in Bamako, Mali, after thrashing Morocco 96-66 in the semi-finals on Thursday evening.

Ulinzi Warriors shooting guard Erick Mutoro put up a fantastic man of the match performance, bagging a game-high 32 points as the Morans thrashed the North Africans to book their first ever final in the continental showpiece.

The Kenyans took a commanding lead from gun to tape, perhaps scrapping a page off Wednesday’s quarter final win over Morocco, having let a lead slip only to recover and win in overtime.

Mutoro was unplayable on a night that he steered the Kenyans right through the Moroccan territory, hitting eight from outside the arc on 13 attempts, picking up four rebounds, one assist and one steal as Kenya steam rolled their opponents.

Kenya’s star player Tyler Okari had a quiet night, but still managed to pick up the joint-second highest individual score of the night, sinking in 20 points for the Morans and stretching further as the tournament’s top point scorer.

Kenya started on beast mode, stretching to a 12-2 lead prompting the Moroccan bench to vehemently signal for a time out.

Mutoro had sunk in two threes from the same spot within a minute and he went on to sink two more as Kenya went to the first quarter break with a healthy 27-11 lead. Mutoro had contributed 16 of those points while Okari had five with Tom Wamukota sinking six.

At half time, the Morans were sailing comfortably and led 50-26, stretching it further to a 77-46 scoreline by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, it turned up to be a training session for the Morans with the technical bench even having the comfort of resting all the star players including skipper Griffin Ligare, Okari and Mutoro.

Wamukota put the ending of the game in scintillating fashion with a brilliant dunk as Kenya announced her presence in African basketball with some roaring thunder.