Francis Kimanzi steps down as Mathare coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Francis Kimanzi has stepped down from his role as the Mathare United head coach to focus on his job at the national team, the club has announced.

With the development, Salim Ali who has worked with Kimanzi as his assistant since his return to the club in 2016 now assumes the role of head coach.

Kimanzi has been on duty with the Harambee Stars as Sebastien Migne’s assistant since May 31 when the team travelled for the pre-African Cup of Nations camp in France and on his return, has been in camp as the Stars prepare for their African Nations Championship qualifier against Tanzania this weekend.

Salim Ali has been promoted to the position of head coach. Ali, who has been serving as assistant coach for the last four seasons, takes over from Francis Kimanzi who has stepped aside to focus on his position at the national football team, Harambee Stars. #GreatnessWithin pic.twitter.com/ncuk4l6Drh — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) July 25, 2019

This prolonged absence has seen him miss out on a huge chunk of pre-season training with the Slum Boys and hence the decision to let Salim take charge on a permanent.