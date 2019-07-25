You are here:

Francis Kimanzi steps down as Mathare coach

Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi shares sentiments with his assistant Salim Ali during their Kenyan premier League match against Tusker FC at the Ruaraka Complex on January 12, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Francis Kimanzi has stepped down from his role as the Mathare United head coach to focus on his job at the national team, the club has announced.

With the development, Salim Ali who has worked with Kimanzi as his assistant since his return to the club in 2016 now assumes the role of head coach.

Kimanzi has been on duty with the Harambee Stars as Sebastien Migne’s assistant since May 31 when the team travelled for the pre-African Cup of Nations camp in France and on his return, has been in camp as the Stars prepare for their African Nations Championship qualifier against Tanzania this weekend.

This prolonged absence has seen him miss out on a huge chunk of pre-season training with the Slum Boys and hence the decision to let Salim take charge on a permanent.

Comments