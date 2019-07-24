Newbies Jua Kali upset 2018 Kothbiro finalists

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – New kids on the block Allin Jua Kali FC thrashed Githurai United 3-0 at the Ziwani Grounds on Tuesday evening to eliminate last year’s losing finalists from the annual Koth Biro post-season tournament.

Jua Kali continued with their giant killing antics, having also eliminated last year’s champions Cinema FC beating them 2-0 in the Sportpesa sponsored tournament.

The current edition of the tournament is dedicated to the late KothBiro CEO Stephen Ogos who passed away during the initial stages of the tournament.

This year’s edition of the annual football showcase began with 51 teams, with teams that made it to the round of 16 last year proceeding automatically to the group stage.

Koth Biro has nurtured some of the greatest stars in Kenyan football including former Harambee Stars captain Mike Okoth, Jamal Mohamed, former Bandari coach Rishadi Shedu and K’Ogalo’s Kevin Omondi.

The Koth Biro football tournament is aimed at nurturing new footballing talent and pool them against established footballers and as an advocacy tool to bring the youths together to address social and economic issues.

Over the years the tournament has evolved to be the bedrock of Kenyan football as it has brought together hundreds of teams, thousands of footballers and tens of thousands of fans from different corners of Nairobi and its environs.