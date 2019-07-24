You are here:

Everton’s Mina charged by FA over breach of betting rules

Everton and Colombia defender Yerry Mina © AFP/File / JUAN MABROMATA

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 24Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to a breach of the Football Association’s betting regulations, the FA has announced.

It is alleged the Colombian international participated in an advertisement for betting activity that he is prohibited from engaging in.

It is understood the charge relates to an advert which Mina, who has until Friday to provide a response, appeared in for Betjuego in his home country of Colombia earlier this year.

Stringent rules are in place with regard to sports betting in order to prevent, among other things, match-fixing and spot-betting.

Last week, Daniel Sturridge was fined £75,000 ($94,000) and handed a six-week suspension after being found guilty of breaching different betting rules.

