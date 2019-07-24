Chager plots to extend lead on top of KNRC log

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The Kenya National Rally Championship log leader Baldev Chagger hopes he can extend his lead on top of the standings as he prepares for next month’s Coastal leg of the rally which will skid down in Kilifi from August 16-17.

The ‘Flying Singh’ has two wins under his belt and hopes to be well prepared and competitive as he resumes his title hunt against R4 Mitsubishi Evolution 10s and R5 Skodas.

After chalking-up double points on the WRC Candidate Safari Rally, Chager is favorite to clinch the KNRC title this season.

“Preparations have been running at full throttle and we are hoping to defend the Mombasa Rally and indeed safeguard our championship lead,” Chager said as he gets himself ready for the tough Kilifi terrain.

“I’m approaching the Mombasa round with lots of respect despite all the confidence generated from my back to back wins. We go out to do the best we possibly can. For now, we are just going through the cars after Safari, so they are mechanically fit,” he stated.

Ten points separate Chager and second placed Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo with African Champion Manvir Baryan placed a distant third with 48 points after skipping the season opener in Nakuru.

Chager who has two wins under his belt will be going for a hat-trick in Kilifi with Tundo gunning for his first win of the 2019 KNRC season.

Skoda Fabia R5 speedster Onkar Rai won the season opener at his Nakuru backyard earlier in the year while Chager emerged the victor in the Kajiado Rally and WRC Candidate Safari.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Mombasa Rally are in top gear, according to Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) Chairman, Roy McKenzie.

McKenzie said cars will traverse stages around Mombasa Cement Limited farm in Vipingo and Bamba which has over the years been synonymous with MMC events.

“The route promises to be a good mix of everything from technical, flat out and twisty. It will definitely be a good challenge for both drivers and navigators,” added McKenzie.

KNRC 2019 OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER SAFARI

1 Baldev Chager 81

2 Carl Tundo 71

3 Manvir Baryan 48

4 Tejveer Rai 36

5 Onkar Rai 25