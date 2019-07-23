Stars to start 2021 journey away to Egypt

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Harambee Stars will kick off the road to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 with an away tie to Egypt’s Pharaohs with the second match scheduled at home against Togo.

The match against Togo will be a sentimental one for Stars head coach Sebastien Migne who will come up against his mentor Claude Le Roy.

The first and second round of matches will be played back to back between November 11-19 with the second and third round of matches scheduled for between August 31 and September 8 2020.

Match day five of the group phase of the qualifiers will be played between October 5-13 2020 with the final qualification round scheduled for between November 9-17 2020

For match day three, Kenya will play Comoros at home before travelling to the island nation for the back to back home and away ties. For match day five, Kenya will welcome Mo Salah and crew before they finish off the qualifiers away to Togo.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Kenya wqill be looking to progress to a second AFCON final, having broken a 15-year wait to participate in the last AFCON held in Egypt where they finished third in Group C behind finalists Senegal and Algeria.

“It is possible for us to go to 2021. If we can take our results at home then I believe we can do it,” Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa told Capital Sport last week.