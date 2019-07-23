Simbas head to Zambia for Victoria Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The national rugby 15s side heads out to Lusaka on Wednesday ahead of the opening Victoria Cup game against hosts Zambia on Saturday, with the management team retaining the same squad that did duty to clinch the Elgon Cup

The Simbas will face Zambia on Saturday before heading out to Zimbabwe to face the home side the following Saturday on August 3.

After the tie away to Zimbabwe, the team jets back home and will play the two sides in the return leg, with Zambia coming in first on August 24 before they face Zimbabwe on September 21.

Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe will play in the Victoria Cup following the cancellation of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup. Kenya has already faced the Ugandans in the Elgon Cup, with the results also doubling up in the Victoria Cup.

Victoria Cup fixtures:

Zambia vs Kenya -July 27

Uganda vs Zimbabwe -July 27

Zimbabwe vs Kenya -August 3

Uganda vs Zambia -August 10

Kenya vs Zambia -August 24

Kenya vs Zimbabwe -Sep 21

Kenya Simbas squad to face Zambia

Simiyu Oscar, Francombe Toby, Thairu Melvin, Muniafu Simon, Onsando Malcolm, Amonde Andrew, Akuei Monate, Musonye Elkeans, Onsomu Samson, Kuka Charles, Odhiambo Billy, Mungau Johnstone, Kilonzo Peter, Ojee Jacob, Odhiambo Anthony, Musila Grifinn, Ouko Patrick, Lilako Curtis, Shem Joseph, Oloo Fidel, Wanjala Michael, Tendwa Charles, Njoroge Isaac.

-Additional info courtesy KRU