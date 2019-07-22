Muthomi’s fate to be known after 45 days

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – The fate of beleaguered immediate former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO, Robert Muthomi will be known after 45 days, federation Chief Nick Mwendwa announced on Monday.

Mwendwa was speaking when reacting to the pressing matter that surrounded Muthomi who is accused of allegedly having a hand in aiding Sofapaka forward John Avire secure a club in Egypt without the player’s parent Club Sofapaka consent.

The move saw Muthomi, who has been at the helm of the Secretary General/ CEO position since Mwendwa was elected, step aside on Sunday afternoon, to pave way for investigations that will be conducted by the FKF Disciplinary Committee.

In the meantime, the Federation boss appointed its Communications Manager Barry Otieno as the interim CEO pending the determination of the case.

“The FKF emergency committee met yesterday and resolved to have Chief Communications Officer Barry Otieno act as CEO of the federation while Robert (Muthomi) is away because Federation functions must continue to run,” Mwendwa, who arrived from Cairo, Egypt attending the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, stated while addressing the press at the Federation’s headquarters office.

Muthomi found himself in the wrong side of the law early this week after a letter he had signed emerged in the public requesting the Egyptian Embassy to grant Avire a VISA to visit their country as a fan this coming days after the player represented Harambee Stars in the African Cup of Nations.

Part of the letter sent to newsrooms on Sunday by Muthomi said: “In view of the on-going debate and conversations in regards to the allegations made by SofaPaka FC on my purported involvement in the transfer of player John Avire, I have this morning requested the FKF President to allow me to step aside for investigations to commence.”

Sofapaka President has condemned the Federation for the incidence that has seen Avire yet to report Sofapaka’s pre-season camp.

The development comes as the elections of Football Kenya Federation looms around the corner, something that has tainted the legacy of Mwendwa who is seeking re-election.