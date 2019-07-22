KCB volleyball team wins Malaba tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball team were crowned the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation Malaba tournament champions after beating Kenya Pipeline 3-0.

The Bankers won four matches with a margin of 3-0 to set up a semifinal clash with Bungoma County.

Assistant coach David Kinga masterminded the remarkable victory as KCB won all the sets by 25-20 margin.

KCB edged out Bungoma County 3-0(25-13,25-15, 25-12) to be crowned the champions.

Jemima Siangu was on point with superb spikes that saw KCB survive a scare in the 3rd set. Siangu won 4 successive points with Captain Lorine Chebet inspiring the team to massive victories over the weekend.

“It will be a great thing for us to win in Malaba, that will motivate the players heading into the remaining legs,” said Kinga.

The Malaba outing attracted self-supporting teams including Juja, Kahawa, Huruma Queens, Busia Divas Sky Hawk.

The six time-East and Central Africa champions KCB ladies’ volleyball team are currently leading the KVF log with three outings to go ahead of the playoffs.

KCB Coach David Kinga believes the squad is more refined and will challenge for top honors as the home stretch gets underway.

“Consistent, Commitment and hard-work has propelled us to achieve this feat, we will continue being focused and leave nothing to chance,” said Kinga.