Government to license 10 betting firms after compliance  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The Government is set to license 10 betting firms among them international firm Betway after meeting the set regulations including paying taxes.

The 10 are among 27 firms, whose licenses were revoked by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for flouting the law.

The 10 were on Monday cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) but 17 among them giants SportPesa and Betin are still pending.

Apart from Betway, others are; Mozolt Bet, Odi bet, Eastleigh bet, Lucky to you, Ken book makers, Bet boss, Kick off, Easi bet and Palms bet.

Recently, the Government deported 10 directors of betting firms who hailed from East Europe.

Interestingly, giants betting firms Sports Pesa and Betin are missing in the list.

The Government has suspended all their online payment services, as crackdown on illegal betting firms intensifies.