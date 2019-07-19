We will be at AFCON 2021, says Mwendwa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa is confident Kenya can maneuver through its qualification group and qualify for a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations at the next showpiece in Cameroon in 2021.

Stars have been pooled with Egypt, Togo and Comoros in Group G of the qualifiers and Mwendwa believes they can battle it out to be among the top two.

“This is a good draw for us. I am excited to play Egypt in Nairobi and play them away. If we can be able to manage those two games we will be okay. I know Togo and Comoros will be desperate to qualify but as I have said before, we have to get back to AFCON,” Mwendwa told Capital Sport in Cairo.

He added; “Now we need to concentrate on CHAN, qualify and then pick on the experience from there to stay focused for AFCON. I think it’s doable and if we can get our results in Nairobi, we will be there,”

Mwendwa has also stated that the investment in the team will be more than it was for the 2019 showpiece in Egypt, saying the experience from Cairo has given the team more energy to focus on being better.

“We have a good set of players and most of them will still be active in 2021. We will also get some who will show up in CHAN and we will be ready. We will make more investment. What we have done for this edition is the base minimum. We have time to think and plan,” Mwendwa further stated.