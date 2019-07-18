You are here:

Stars to face Egypt, Togo in 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Harambee Stars players line up before their Africa Cup of Nations tie against Tanzania at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO/CAF

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 18 – Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group G of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and will face off with Mo Salah’s Egypt, Togo and Comoros with the first round of matches scheduled for November 7-11.

While this will be the first qualification meeting between Kenya and Egypt, Togo and Comoros have been familiar foes before.

Full AFCON 2021 Qualification draw

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho

