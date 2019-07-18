Stars to face Egypt, Togo in 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 18 – Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group G of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and will face off with Mo Salah’s Egypt, Togo and Comoros with the first round of matches scheduled for November 7-11.

While this will be the first qualification meeting between Kenya and Egypt, Togo and Comoros have been familiar foes before.

Full AFCON 2021 Qualification draw

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho